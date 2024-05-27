Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.60 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.95.
Gannett Stock Up 7.5 %
NYSE:GCI opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
