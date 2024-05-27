Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) vs. bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head to Head Contrast

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and bpost NV/SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.95 $33.80 billion N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.15 $71.21 million $0.34 10.29

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of China and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. bpost NV/SA pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 19.67% 8.59% 0.74% bpost NV/SA 1.45% 13.80% 3.48%

Summary

Bank of China beats bpost NV/SA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.