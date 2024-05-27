Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $49.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of BIRK stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
