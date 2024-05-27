Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $57.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 353,382 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $34.28 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $847.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

