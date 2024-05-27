VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZIO. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

VIZIO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,108 in the last three months. 44.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

