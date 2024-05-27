Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $28.79

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 116.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

