Brokerages Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $28.79

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.79.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Verastem Trading Down 66.2 %
Shares of VSTM opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
