Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBR opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

