Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $49.90

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE TDC opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,518 shares of company stock worth $1,961,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Teradata by 36,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 88,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

