Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $41.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,207.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,207.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,662,051 in the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.79. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.