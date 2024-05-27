Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments
In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
See Also
