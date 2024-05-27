EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.65.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.85. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $179.44 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

