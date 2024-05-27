Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DT. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

