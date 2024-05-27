DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $81.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

