Copa (NYSE:CPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Copa Stock Up 2.3 %

Copa stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copa by 219.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

