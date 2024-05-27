Wedbush Begins Coverage on CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.37.

CI&T Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

