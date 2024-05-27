Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $24.17

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

