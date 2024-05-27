Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $158.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.
Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
