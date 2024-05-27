Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $158.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.