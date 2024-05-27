Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $26.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.2 %

SBCF opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.