BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.18.

BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

