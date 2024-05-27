BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $95.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.18.

NYSE BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

