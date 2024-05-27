Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Sono-Tek Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of -0.22. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.
Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
