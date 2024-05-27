Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of -0.22. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.57% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

