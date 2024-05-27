Brokerages Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT at $9.08

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

