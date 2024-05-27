Brokerages Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) PT at $81.79

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

PCOR stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $5,384,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,425,963.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $5,384,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,425,963.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,740 shares of company stock worth $36,515,188. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

