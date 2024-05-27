Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $4.18 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.