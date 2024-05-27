ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.