Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $4.36

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $41,587,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.44 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

