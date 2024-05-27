Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $4.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Expensify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expensify

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 248,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $355,658.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,553,122.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 831,799 shares of company stock worth $1,258,169 and sold 812,672 shares worth $1,444,580. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Expensify by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Expensify by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.71 on Friday. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.