Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $443.56

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $436.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $380.96 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

