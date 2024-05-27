Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $34.18

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.18.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

