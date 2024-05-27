Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$53.50

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Emera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$48.87 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$56.80. The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

