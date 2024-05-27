SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $167.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $16,757,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000.

SITE stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $188.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

