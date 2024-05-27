Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 1,335

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335 ($16.97).

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($18.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.79) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.40) to GBX 1,440 ($18.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,400 ($17.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($63,491.87). In related news, insider Nicole Piasecki acquired 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($63,491.87). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.95), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,291,097.86). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,122,223. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($17.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,341.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,216.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

