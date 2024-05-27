Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 2,271

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,271 ($28.86).

WEIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.05) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.37) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEIR

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

The Weir Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.88), for a total transaction of £38,052.84 ($48,364.06). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,148.36 ($27.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,447.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,919.74.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,431.82%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.