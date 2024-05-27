Critical Contrast: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial 13.93% 10.52% 1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BOK Financial $3.13 billion 1.90 $530.75 million $6.86 13.42

This table compares First National of Nebraska and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First National of Nebraska and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 9 1 0 2.10

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

