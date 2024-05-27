Reviewing Polaris (NYSE:PII) & Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Serve Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Serve Robotics and Polaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris 0 8 4 0 2.33

Profitability

Polaris has a consensus price target of $100.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Polaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

This table compares Serve Robotics and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A Polaris 4.63% 31.39% 7.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Serve Robotics and Polaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris $8.93 billion 0.52 $502.80 million $6.82 12.08

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics.

Summary

Polaris beats Serve Robotics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.