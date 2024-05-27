Reviewing AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -88.41% -84.07% -47.63% TransMedics Group -3.43% 7.95% 1.61%

Risk and Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 TransMedics Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AVITA Medical and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 203.70%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.18%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $50.14 million 4.17 -$35.38 million ($1.76) -4.60 TransMedics Group $241.62 million 19.13 -$25.03 million ($0.34) -412.62

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats AVITA Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.