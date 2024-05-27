The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 27th, 2024

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AESGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.