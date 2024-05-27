The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.