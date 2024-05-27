Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $26.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.