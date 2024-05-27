Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

BXP opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

