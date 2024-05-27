Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $350.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.94.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.05. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

