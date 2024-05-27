Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

