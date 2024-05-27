Barclays Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $21.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNO. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

