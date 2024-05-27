Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

