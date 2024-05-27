Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Loop Capital

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.94.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $13,377,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.