Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $210.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.57.

GOOGL stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

