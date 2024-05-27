Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GH. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $25.52 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 203,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.