Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Repay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.36. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.