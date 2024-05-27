Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $4.82 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

In other news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

