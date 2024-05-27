CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.29.

CYBR opened at $241.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -377.39 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

