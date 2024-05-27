Citigroup Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $130.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $331,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

